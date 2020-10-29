Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $1,595,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after buying an additional 131,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 306,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,243,000 after buying an additional 99,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.10. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $207.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit