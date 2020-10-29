Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $1,595,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after buying an additional 131,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 306,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,243,000 after buying an additional 99,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.10. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $207.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

