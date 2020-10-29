OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Shares Gap Up to $3.66

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $4.19. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 31,586 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Sunday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90.

In other news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 2,398,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,796,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.21% of OncoSec Medical worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

