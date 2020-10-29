ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is Capital Management Corp VA’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,440 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for about 3.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.11% of ONEOK worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE remained flat at $$29.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 132,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,665. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

