Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 264,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,439,188. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

