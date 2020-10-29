Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $252,902,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

NASDAQ:OTIS traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,158. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.72. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit