Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $252,902,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

NASDAQ:OTIS traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,158. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.72. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

