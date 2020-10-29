PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,409 shares of company stock worth $23,998,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,146. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $215.83. The stock has a market cap of $225.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

