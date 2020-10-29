Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

PSO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays cut shares of Pearson from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of -0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

