Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Pfizer by 129.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,241 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 54,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 67.6% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,439,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

