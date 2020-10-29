Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 67.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW opened at $82.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.