Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $49.25, but opened at $65.35. Pinterest shares last traded at $67.48, with a volume of 1,390,810 shares.

The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $3,251,024.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $1,285,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,771,975 shares of company stock worth $181,738,690.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,381.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.