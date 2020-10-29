Piper Sandler Boosts Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Price Target to $29.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE AUB opened at $24.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $38.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $45,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 457,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,353,654.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 457,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,362,805.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $914,820.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.