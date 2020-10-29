Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HONE. BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.29. 5,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,825. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

