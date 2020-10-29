Piper Sandler Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $66.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.15. 219,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,425,820. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,504,814.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,500.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of eBay by 127.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,235 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in eBay by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 62,673 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in eBay by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,836,679 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $95,691,000 after acquiring an additional 230,270 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

