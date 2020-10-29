Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is Capital Management Corp VA’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,141,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464,980 shares during the quarter. Pitney Bowes makes up about 3.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 1.24% of Pitney Bowes worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $39,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,011.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Securities raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE PBI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 62,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,991. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 3.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.