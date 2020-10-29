Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 1,205 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 40,759 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. AXA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 117,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,351. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

