Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 12,985 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 604,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 94,988 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 130,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.90. 1,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,427. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57.

