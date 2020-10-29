Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Facebook by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,061 shares of company stock worth $9,439,090 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

FB stock traded up $11.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,349,160. The company has a market cap of $762.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.95 and its 200-day moving average is $240.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

