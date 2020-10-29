Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Masco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.37. 32,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,637. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.