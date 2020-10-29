Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 255 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 86,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.12.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.49. The company had a trading volume of 42,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

