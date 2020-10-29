Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 495 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 209.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,000,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,682,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,469 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,397,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 79.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,529,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,879 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 80,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.589 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.12%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB started coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

