Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.98. 276,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,682,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.