Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $326.67. 13,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,822. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.