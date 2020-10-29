Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.57. 70,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,304. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

