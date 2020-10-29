Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 124.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in MetLife by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.81. 161,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,586,142. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

