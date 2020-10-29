Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.15. 116,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,068,981. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.