Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.13. The stock had a trading volume of 53,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $210.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

