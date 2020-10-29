Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,468 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 106,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,996. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.32.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.