Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,606,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

