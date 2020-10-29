Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 127.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,882 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $228,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $239.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $216.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.94.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,727.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 751,328 shares of company stock worth $178,652,780. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

