Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 142,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,597,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

