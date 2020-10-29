Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $102.11. 50,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,119. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.