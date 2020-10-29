Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $125.43. 107,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,054,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $132.42. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,452. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

