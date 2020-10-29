Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 149,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,561. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

