Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,360,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

