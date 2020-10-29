Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $8.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.9% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,516. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

