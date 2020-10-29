Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 83,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

