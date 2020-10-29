Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,242,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,959,000 after buying an additional 97,403 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,609,000 after buying an additional 134,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,303,000 after buying an additional 250,207 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,240. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

