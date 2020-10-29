Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Starbucks by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 129,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 144,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.28. 135,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307,310. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $79.48. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.54.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

