Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 136,388 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Stryker by 133.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 385,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,099,000 after acquiring an additional 220,413 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 177.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 43,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 17,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.43. 13,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,122. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $227.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.