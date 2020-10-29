Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 105 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.15.

Biogen stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.17. 19,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.18 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.