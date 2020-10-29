Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.64. 4,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,095. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $187.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

