Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,728 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,159,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,436,000 after acquiring an additional 165,038 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,252,000 after acquiring an additional 314,044 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,163,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,942,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,554,000 after acquiring an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $72.59. 39,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,046,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,857. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.