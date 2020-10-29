Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 249 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,015,000 after purchasing an additional 338,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.14. 38,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.74. The firm has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.