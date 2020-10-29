Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 450 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $37,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.83. The company has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $240.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at $30,360,053.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

