Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 640 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 62,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 170,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,439,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.