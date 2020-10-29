Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 719 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

NKE traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

