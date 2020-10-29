Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 785 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Eaton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $103.81. 7,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $111.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

