ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Holdings Boosted by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,391 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of ProAssurance worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRA. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in ProAssurance by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ProAssurance by 25.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ProAssurance by 48.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.59. 3,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,163. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $812.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRA. Bank of America lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

