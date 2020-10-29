PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. PTC updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.65-2.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.65 to $2.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $4.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 37,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,282. PTC has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $97.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Griffin Securities raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,481,964. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

