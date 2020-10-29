Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Issued By Wedbush

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HMST. ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

HMST traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.26. 1,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $679.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,258 shares of company stock worth $770,681 over the last 90 days. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.